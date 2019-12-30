Fiance returned from work to find woman, friend stabbed to death at northeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two women were found dead with “apparent stab wounds,” at a northeast Houston home Monday.

HPD homicide detective Nina Sharp said at about 9:30 a.m., the fiance of one of the victims came home from working overnight when he discovered the bodies. The door of 6922 Peyton Street was open but Sharp said there were no signs of forced entry. The house had not been ransacked.

One of the victims lived in the home and the other was a close, family friend who was visiting, Sharp said. Both women, in their late 40s to early 50s, were found dead in the living room.

Investigators are working with a wide timeframe for the double homicide, as the fiance left for work at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and didn’t return until 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sharp said. Sharp said there were no known witnesses or suspects in this case.

Officials will release the names of the victims after the next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information in this double homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.