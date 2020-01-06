74ºF

Officer-involved shooting reported in Midtown

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Police cruisers are parked at an intersection in Houston's Midtown neighborhood Jan. 6, 2020.
HOUSTON – An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. near the corner of Fannin and Hadley streets.

According to a tweet from Houston police, preliminary information indicates a man shot at officers who returned fire. Police said the man may have been wounded.

Police said officers are searching the area for the man.

Video from SKY 2 showed several police vehicles parked at several intersections in the area.

This is a developing story.

