Officer-involved shooting reported in Midtown
HOUSTON – An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood.
The incident was reported about 1 p.m. near the corner of Fannin and Hadley streets.
According to a tweet from Houston police, preliminary information indicates a man shot at officers who returned fire. Police said the man may have been wounded.
HPD investigators, commanders & PIO responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Fannin that occurred about 1 p.m. Preliminary info is a male suspect shot at a HPD officer who returned fire, possibly striking him. Updates to be provided at the scene. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2020
Police said officers are searching the area for the man.
Video from SKY 2 showed several police vehicles parked at several intersections in the area.
This is a developing story.
