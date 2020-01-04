Young Houstonian to compete on upcoming season of Kids Baking Championship

HOUSTON – A 10-year-old baker will represent Houston in the upcoming season of Kids Baking Championship.

Sahana Gade, of Sugar Land, will be among the 12 kids bakers, ranging in age 10 to 13, competing for $25,000 on the Food Network.

Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman will guide and test the young bakers through 10 weeks of challenges. The kid contestants will show off their creativity and baking skills as they create 3D dinosaur cookies, Neapolitan dessert, ice cream cone cupcakes and trifles. The competition also tackles more delectable desserts such as fruit cakes, potato print cookies and the classic dessert imposter challenge returns with a surprising twist.

The baker that crumbles under the pressure will be eliminated. One baker will be crowned on March 9. The winner earns the prize money, a spot in the Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

Kids Baking Championship premiers on January 6 at 8 p.m.

Here is an episodic breakdown:

Premiering Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m- “Beyond the Fringe”

To kick off the season, Bertinelli and Goldman are going back to the 1970s as they challenge the 12 young competitors to make shag cakes. Each baker must make a cake in their chosen flavor and then decorate it to create a shag texture.

Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. - “1,2,3 Delicious!”

The hosts challenge the 11 young bakers to create assigned Neapolitan desserts featuring chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

Monday, Jan. 20th at 8 p.m - “Sammy Whammy”

It’s the most anticipated episode of the season -- dessert impostors! The hosts challenge the remaining 10 bakers to create desserts that look like sandwiches. Order up!

Monday, Jan. 27th at 8 p.m. - “Llama Drama”

Move over unicorns, there’s a new animal after our hearts. The nine young bakers must create llama cupcakes in a chosen flavor. The judges also welcome a special guest -- a real live llama.

Fans can relive the most dramatic, creative, and adorable moments with video and photo highlights. Plus, go-behind-the-scenes with the judges and discover more baking tips and follow all the decadent action using #KidsBakingChampionship.