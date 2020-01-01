What you need to know about Thursday’s Mayoral, City Council Inauguration Day

HOUSTON – Thursday morning, Sylvester Turner, who last month won his second term as Houston mayor, will be sworn into office. Controller Chris Brown and 16 city council members will also take the oath of office.

Here is what you need to know about the inauguration:

Where is the ceremony taking place?

The swearing-in ceremony will be at the Wortham Theater Center in the Brown Theater at 501 Texas Avenue. The program begins at 9:30 a.m.

Who is invited?

The short answer is anyone.

Some reserve seating tickets have been distributed. General admission tickets will be available starting at 8 a.m. at the Wortham box office on a first-come, first-serve basis.

What is new and different?

The biggest change is that women now make up the majority of the newly elected council. The new council is also younger than previous councils with four new members who are 38 years old and younger.