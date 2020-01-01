Man killed, driver charged with third DWI after fiery crash in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A man is dead and another is in custody after a drunk driving crash in Pasadena.

Police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff Road between Space Center Boulevard and Red Bluff Road.

A motorcyclist was speeding in the area when he t-boned a coupe, authorities said. The impact caused the coupe and motorcycle to spin and catch on fire, police said.

Officers said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the coupe was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

After testing the driver of the coupe, investigators determined he had been driving under the influence and was charged with his third DWI.

Investigators are still working to determine which driver was at fault, but to do that, they will have to do a full reconstruction of the accident.