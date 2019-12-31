La Porte man convicted of sex crimes against children gets 370 years in prison

LA PORTE, Texas – A La Porte man convicted of seven felony counts related to sexual crimes against children was sentenced to 370 years in prison earlier this month, according to a release from the La Porte Police Department.

Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was found guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child exploitation material. He was sentenced to 70 years on each of the sexual assault charge and 20 extra years for the combined counts of possession and promotion of child pornography. He is to serve the 370 years consecutively with no chance of parole.

In Dec. 2018, Crowell was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

“During the initial investigation, search warrants were obtained and evidence was collected from Crowell’s residence and other properties he owned or routinely accessed,” officials wrote in a release. “Evidence collected from those search warrants revealed additional child victims sexually assaulted by Crowell, spanning back decades into the early 1990s.”

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office opened two extra cases against Crowell which were never prosecuted. These cases dated back to June 1994 and August 2018. The additional cases brought the number of Crowell’s victims to four.