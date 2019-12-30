55ºF

1 person dead in drive-by at Seaside Lounge in the Fourth Ward, police say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Police are responding to a shooting at Seaside Lounge in the Fourth Ward, according to the Houston Police Department.

Callers reported around 8:12 p.m. Sunday that 10 gunshots were fired at 702 West Dallas Street.

The incident is a possible drive-by, officials said. A white-colored SUV fired shots at a silver SUV.

The shots struck one person who was dead when officers arrived, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

