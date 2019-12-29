HPD: Man shot and killed morning after proposing to girlfriend

A man was shot and killed the morning after proposing to his girlfriend, Houston police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in front of a house near Longmeadow Street and Jutland Road in Houston.

Investigators said they’re searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting.

A witness saw a dark-colored sedan pull into the driveway of the home and heard a gunshot. The car sped off. The witness saw the victim lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound near his shoulder.

Officials say the victim worked as a security guard at Houston-area clubs.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

