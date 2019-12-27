Trooper seizes 210 pounds of marijuana during Wharton County traffic stop

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A man was found Monday with 10 bundles of wrapped marijuana in Wharton County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Domingo Sepulveda Jr., was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 59 when a DPS trooper pulled him over, officials say. Sepulveda was stopped for a window tint violation.

During the traffic stop, the trooper believed the driver was hiding something, according to DPS. The trooper asked for consent to search the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect agreed, officials say. The trooper discovered 210 pounds of marijuana in a fuel tank attached to the bed of the F-250 pickup truck.

After the discovery, Sepulveda was arrested. He faces a $100,000 bond, according to Wharton County.