HCSO: Deputy shoots burglary suspect in north Harris County Thursday

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in shooting Thursday evening while responding to a burglary report in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials first tweeted about the shooting at 7:41 p.m. at the 800 block of Darbydale Crossing Lane. HCSO tweeted that the deputy “fired his weapon at a suspect inside the home, striking the suspect in the leg."

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.