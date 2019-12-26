Police: Mother, 2 kids carjacked at knifepoint while father pays for gas

HOUSTON – A mother and her two children were carjacked at knifepoint Wednesday night in northwest Houston, police said.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of T.C. Jester Boulevard and the North Loop.

According to Houston police, the woman’s husband had gone inside the convenience store to pay for gas when someone with a knife walked up and forced the woman and her two children out of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately release any details about the person who committed the carjacking.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.