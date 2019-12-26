Olympic skier proposes to her boyfriend for Christmas, sparks online debate

HOUSTON – This Christmas engagement is stirring up debate.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend and professional hockey player P.K. Subban on Christmas Day.

The couple first got engaged in August. But that didn’t stop Vonn from proposing and presenting Subban with a ring as well.

He said, “Yes," and posed with a silver band around his finger. In the photos, the two are wearing matching pajamas and posing with three dogs.

“Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings,” Vonn wrote on social media.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

This “non-traditional move,” as Vonn described it, has been received with mixed emotions online.

“We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Men should get engagement rings too, and this is what P.K. deserves.”

In February, Vonn announced that she plans to retire from professional skiing with 82 World Cup victories, according to a report by CNN. She also won three Olympic medals, including gold in downhill in Vancouver in 2010. In her final race, she won a downhill bronze and became the oldest woman to secure a medal at a world championship and the first female racer to medal at six world championships.

It is unclear when the couple plans to tie the knot.