Police: Gunman flees on motorcycle after slaying in southwest Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – A person was gunned down Tuesday in a southwest Houston neighborhood and the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 12:50 p.m. near the corner of Buxley Street and Pinemont Lane.

Witnesses said a man who lives in the area was walking down the street when someone on a motorcycle drove up beside him, shot him and then drove away.

Police originally said the shooting happened outside a store, but later updated that information to indicate it happened outside of a house.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.