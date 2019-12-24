71ºF

Police: Gunman flees on motorcycle after slaying in southwest Houston neighborhood

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Crime scene tape blocks a street in southwest Houston after a fatal shooting Dec. 24, 2019.
HOUSTON – A person was gunned down Tuesday in a southwest Houston neighborhood and the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 12:50 p.m. near the corner of Buxley Street and Pinemont Lane.

Witnesses said a man who lives in the area was walking down the street when someone on a motorcycle drove up beside him, shot him and then drove away.

Police originally said the shooting happened outside a store, but later updated that information to indicate it happened outside of a house.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

