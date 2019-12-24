Displaced before Christmas, family spends day looking for things to salvage after fire

HOUSTON – Ezequias Menchu and his wife spent Christmas Eve searching their Unity Pointe apartment for anything they could salvage.

Most of their possessions were destroyed when flames ripped through their apartment Monday night.

"I love technology. I had a projector, television, computer and memories,” Menchu told KPRC 2 in Spanish.

He said he was working when the fire broke out and rushed home to find firefighters battling the blaze.

"I just didn’t believe it,” Menchu said.

One of the first things Menchu said he thought about was the gifts he had bought for his family and friends.

“We had gifts ready, gifts for friends and for neighbors that deserve a gift even if it’s simple, because of the time of the year,” Menchu said.

He says he’s trying his best to remain positive. Menchu is hopeful he and his wife will get through the difficult time and is thankful no one was hurt in the blaze.

The complex management also offered to put Menchu and his wife up in a new apartment, he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.