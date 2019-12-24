Fire rips through multiple apartments at southwest Houston complex

HOUSTON – Arson investigators with the Houston Fire Department are at the scene of an apartment fire after flames ripped through multiple units at a complex on Houston’s southwest side Monday night.

The fire was first reported at about 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex at the 6300 block of Windswept Lane near Unity Drive. When crews arrived, they found a first-floor apartment on fire. Flames had extended to the unit above.

Officials attacked the blaze and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. A third apartment sustained some water damage.

No one was in the apartments at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.