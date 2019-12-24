43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

43ºF

Local News

Baby dies after finding way into plastic bag, sheriff says

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Harris County, Local
photo

HOUSTON – A baby died early Christmas Eve after finding its way into a plastic bag, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at a home on Shottery Drive near Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 3-month-old’s grandmother was watching the child. Gonzalez said that while everyone slept, the baby managed to move into a plastic bag and suffocate.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: