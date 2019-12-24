Baby dies after finding way into plastic bag, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A baby died early Christmas Eve after finding its way into a plastic bag, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at a home on Shottery Drive near Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 3-month-old’s grandmother was watching the child. Gonzalez said that while everyone slept, the baby managed to move into a plastic bag and suffocate.

a bit, crawl into a plastic bag and possibly suffocate. The infant is deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/0TJAfLBQVb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 24, 2019

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.