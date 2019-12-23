Woman found shot in head inside NW Houston condominium

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a northwest Houston condominium.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at the Corners at Inwood Forest Condominiums on Antoine Drive near West Gulf Bank Road, police said.

When they arrived, authorities said they found a woman dead inside one of the units with a gunshot wound to her head.

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, but authorities said they are investigating it as a homicide until they have more details.

Police said there were multiple people inside the condo at the time of the shooting. Some of the people have been detained for questioning, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.