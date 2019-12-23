Mother accused of DWI had her 3 kids in car, authorities say

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated Saturday while having her three children in the car.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle near Ella Boulevard and Kuykendahl Road after a brief pursuit.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Dulce Moreira, displayed several signs of intoxication and was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Moreira was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and unlawful carry of a weapon. The weapon charge stems from a loaded gun that was found in Moreira’s vehicle, authorities said.

Moreira’s three children were released to a guardian, authorities said.