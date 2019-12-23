Smash-and-grab at Macy’s sparks frenzy at Memorial City Mall

HOUSTON – Shoppers were seen fleeing and hiding in bathrooms and behind curtains at Memorial Mall Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said around 9:20 p.m. a smash-and-grab was committed at Macy’s.

Initially, the HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to calls that shots were fired at the mall.

However, no one was shot, nor were there any shots fired at the mall, according to HPD.

HPD and Harris County Constables Precinct 5 searched the property, but the suspects were gone.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.