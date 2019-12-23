3 dead after Channelview homeowner opens fire on burglars, sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – As many as three people are dead Monday after a homeowner in Channelview opened fire on people trying to break into the home, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 a.m. at a home on Amie Michele Lane near Wood Drive.

According to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, four people were trying to burglarize the home and three of them were shot. Those three died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

@HCSOTexas units are at the 1800 blk of 1835 Amie Michele Ln. Very preliminary info: four males attempted to burglarize a residence. Three were possibly shot and three of the four are believed to be deceased at the scene. I’m enroute to the scene now. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6EFdaQss7m — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 23, 2019

The fourth burglar was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Officials said preliminary information indicates the homeowner is the person who opened fire on the burglars.

This is a developing story.