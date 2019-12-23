61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

61ºF

Local News

3 dead after Channelview homeowner opens fire on burglars, sheriff says

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Crime, Harris County, Local
photo

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – As many as three people are dead Monday after a homeowner in Channelview opened fire on people trying to break into the home, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 a.m. at a home on Amie Michele Lane near Wood Drive.

According to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, four people were trying to burglarize the home and three of them were shot. Those three died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The fourth burglar was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Officials said preliminary information indicates the homeowner is the person who opened fire on the burglars.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: