Barber shop employee shot by customer over haircut in Katy, deputies say

Suspect still on the run

KATY, Texas – A barber shop employee was shot by a customer Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 23900 block of Franz Road.

Deputies said the customer apparently shot the male employee during an argument over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. Deputies said the gunman fled the scene in a possible gray four-door sedan.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story.

