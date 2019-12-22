Barber shop employee shot by customer over haircut in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas – A barber shop employee was shot by a customer Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 23900 block of Franz Road.

Deputies said the customer apparently shot the male employee during an argument over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. Deputies said the gunman fled the scene in a possible gray four-door sedan.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male. Vehicle may be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly Honda Accord. Witnesses say he shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

This is a developing story.