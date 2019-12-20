Woman who shot man on Facebook Live gets 15 years in prison

HOUSTON – The woman that was charged in connection with the deadly shooting a man on Facebook Live last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Cassandra Damper, 27, received a 10-year sentence for assault and an additional five years for tampering with or fabricating evidence for the fatal shot that hit Devyn Holmes in the head.

Damper was handling a gun inside a car with Holmes and another person in April 2018. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station at Almeda Road and Southmore Boulevard.

In the video that was posted to Facebook and Instagram, a woman in a white shirt identified as Damper was seen waving the gun at the camera and around in the car.

"You’re making me nervous,” Holmes is heard in the video saying as he tries to still the woman’s hand who is holding the gun.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the other man is heard saying.

Seconds later, the gun fired and hit Holmes in the head.

Police said that Damper believed the weapon was unloaded. She also tried to wipe off any gunshot residue that may have been on her hands, which led to the tampering charge.

The other man in the video has not been charged.

The video below has been edited and does not show the moment Holmes is shot.