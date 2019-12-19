Father of Abigail Arias receives custom license plate to honor late daughter who battled cancer

HOUSTON – The father of Abigail Arias has a new way to display his love for his cancer-fighting daughter.

Ruben Arias received a custom license plate that reads: ‘ABGL 758.’ The ’758′ references Abigail Arias’ honorary office badge number with the Freeport Police Department. The father said he has already put the plates on his truck.

Abigail Arias, who lost her battle to cancer in November, captivated the nation with her testimony of resilience. She was diagnosed with stage four Wilms' tumor – a rare kidney cancer — in 2017. Abigail completed an aggressive treatment, but the cancer returned in 2018, and she was given a grim prognosis.

Abigail’s dream was to be a police officer, and on Feb. 7, her wish came true. Freeport swore the then six-year-old girl in as an honorary police officer. She was also an honorary U.S. Secret Service Agent.