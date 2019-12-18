You will be able to get a bachelor’s degree at Lone Star College beginning in 2020

HOUSTON – Houston-area students can start pursuing their bachelor’s degrees for a fraction of the cost at Lone Star College.

The community college will offer bachelor’s degrees of applied technology in cybersecurity (BAT), of science in nursing (RN-BSN) and of applied science in energy manufacturing and trades management (BAS).

🥳We received approval to offer bachelor’s degree programs, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bachelor of Applied... Posted by Lone Star College on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The acceptance rate at Lone Star is currently 100-percent; however, the bachelor’s degree programs will be competitive.

Officials for Lone Star state online, “The Bachelor of Science, Nursing (RN-BSN) is selective entry. Students will have to have completed their Core (42 SCH), have earned an AAS in Nursing (ADN), and hold a current RN license.”

Students interested in the BAT or BAS programs who have completed their associates of applied science in a related field will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis until classes reach capacity.

The Cybersecurity (BAT) program will be offered at Lone Star’s CyFair Westway Park Technology Center. The Energy Manufacturing and Trades Management (BAT) program will be offered at the North Harris and University Park locations. The Nuring (RN-BSN) program will be offered at the Montgomery campus.

Applications open on Feb. 3, 2020 and the first cohort of accepted students can begin taking courses towards their degree plan in the fall.

For more information, visit Lone Star online.