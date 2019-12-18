Baytown marine veteran accused of stalking pastor was stockpiling weapons, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown marine veteran is being held at the Harris County Jail after being charged with stalking the pastor of his former church.

Baytown Police say Dale Walton had recently been stalking the pastor of The Faith Family Church. Investigators discovered a large number of weapons and tactical gear at Walton’s home and said his home was set up as if he was preparing for a violent encounter with law enforcement.

At Walton’s home, investigators found:

5,000 rounds of ammunition

45 pieces of various pipe lengths

A Kevlar helmet and gas mask

Body armor

Two shotguns

Three handguns

Two AR-15-style rifles and one other rifle

Investigators also say Walton insinuated that he was going to build some kind of explosive and might be planning to blow up the church.

“He had some dialogue back and forth with one of the pastors of the church and indicated that he was interested in making some bombs… he kind of suggested to the pastor that they shouldn’t go to church the next day”, said Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown Police Department.

Baytown police say they have had multiple encounters with Walton in the past, dating back to 2015.

In one instance investigators say, Walton, armed with a handgun, initiated a standoff with the Baytown police SWAT Team in front of the Second Baptist Church on North Main Street in Baytown in July 2016.

Walton is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday for a bond reduction hearing.

Baytown police say Walton is a dangerous man who needs to remain in jail while awaiting trial.