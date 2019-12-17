Pasadena officer injured in crash

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena police officer, who was headed to Bayshore Hospital to help an off duty officer, crashed on his way and was seriously injured Monday night.

The Pasadena officer crashed at Spencer Highway and Watters. He had to be extricated from his police cruiser and suffered a shattered arm.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. According to the report, the Pasadena officer was headed to help an off-duty Harris County deputy. The reason is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.