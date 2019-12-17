Amtrak train collides with cement truck in Liberty County

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating after an Amtrak train collided with a cement mixing truck in the Eastgate area of Liberty County, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m. and the driver of the truck is injured, according to the LCSO. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown.

An Amtrak train collided with a cement mixer in Liberty County on Dec. 17, 2019.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Amtrak officials say the train involved in the wreck is one that operates three times a week between Los Angeles and New Orleans.

“There were no injuries aboard the train to our customers or our crew,” Amtrak officials wrote in a statement to KPRC 2. “Train 2 has 2 locomotives, the lead locomotive which made contact with this vehicle suffered some damage, we will leave it behind at a side track and continue on to New Orleans after this lengthy delay."

