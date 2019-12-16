‘Ditto’ house in Katy is all the fun, none of the holiday lights work

KATY, Texas – A KPRC 2 viewer shared a photo of a brilliant home lights display that brings to light the joy of the season with as little work as possible.

Jon Plautz shared two photos with us: one of an extensively decorated home, complete with inflatables and lights sculptures, and another photo from the person next-door that shows one simple sign with a single string of lights that reads “ditto.”

Viewer-submitted photo from Katy.

“No need to decorate,” Plautz wrote KPRC 2. “Just copy what the other guy did.”

KPRC 2 has seen similar displays online from around the U.S., but not locally. Apparently, it’s a thing you can actually buy online.

Have you seen humorous displays in your area? Share your photos with us here. We’d love to feature them online and on-air throughout the holiday season.