Texas City High School evacuated for bomb threat Friday

HOUSTON – Texas City High School was evacuated Friday afternoon as officials investigate a bomb threat, according to the Texas City Independent School District.

At 12:09 p.m., district officials said they received a tip from Crime Stoppers that a “potential bomb threat” at TCHS.

“As a precautionary measure, law enforcement is sweeping the grounds and building,” officials wrote.

Then at 12:28 p.m., officials asked parents to stay put until further notice.

“Police will not allow you into the area,” officials wrote. “We will notify you when you can pick up your student.”

