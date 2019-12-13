Cypress grandmother shot in face while driving on East Freeway

HOUSTON – A Cypress grandmother is grateful to be alive Thursday after she was shot in the face while driving on the East Freeway near Lockwood Drive.

According to Houston police, someone fired shots at another vehicle in the area about 40 minutes before she was shot. Police said they believe the two shootings are connected.

What happened?

Sanjuana Viezca was on the East Freeway, driving 65 miles an hour, headed to her sister’s house Sunday afternoon. She said that as she approached Lockwood, she heard a loud pop.

“I felt something on my face," Viezca said. "Something hit me ... and I say, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, God please,’” Viezca said.

What hit her in the face shattered part of the front windshield of her truck. Viezca said she thought about pulling over but instead took the next exit before finally deciding to turn around and drive nearly an hour back to Cypress to see her family.

“When I saw the blood, I said, ‘This wasn’t a rock. It’s a shot,’” she said.

Instead of dialing 911, Viezca called her three kids. They were shocked when they saw her and took her to the hospital. A cat scan revealed she’d been shot in the face and the bullet was still lodged in her lower left jaw.

“I cried and said, 'Thank you, Lord,” Viezca said.

That part of her face is still swollen and bruised. A bandage covers the bullet hole, which is about the size of a dime.

Her message to the person who shot her is not what you’d expect to hear.

“I say, ‘Thank you for letting me live,’” Viezca said.

What’s next?

Viezca is set to undergo surgery on Friday to have the bullet removed from her face.

Houston police are asking for the public’s help to bring the shooter to justice. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.