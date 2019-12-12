Sgt. Christopher Brewster remembered by colleagues, friends and members of community

HOUSTON – Hearts are heavy tonight across the city of Houston.

A visitation is being held at Sagemont Church in Southeast Houston for Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster. He was killed in the line of duty Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Colleagues, friends and members of the community, many of whom didn’t even know Sgt. Brewster came together to express their sympathies to the fallen officer’s family and share in their grief.

“He was a policeman that made a difference, set example for others to follow and was really out there to help the community and make us a better department,” said Sgt. R. Ruiz, who worked with Brewster at HPD’s Eastside Patrol Division.

There was a large police escort outside the church. Sgt. Brewster’s casket, draped with an American flag, was carried inside the church by his fellow officers. Brewster attended cadet class 209, graduated from the police academy in November 2010 and nine months ago was promoted to sergeant. Brewster leaves behind a wife, his two parents and a sister.

The 32 year old is being remembered as an incredible crime fighter, a great man and a great husband. His funeral is Thursday morning at 10am at Grace Church.