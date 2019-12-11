Man pleads guilty in burglary, shootout at rapper Bun B’s home

HOUSTON – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in the burglary and shootout that happened at Houston rapper Bun B’s home earlier this year.

Demonte Jackson pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation in connection with the May 14 break-in.

Bub B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, said a man forced his way into his home and pointed a gun at his wife’s head. He said the man tried to rob the couple and they told the man to take the Audi in the garage. Freeman said that was when he grabbed his gun and shot at the man in the garage. The man returned fire and fled, Freeman said.

Jackson was arrested after showing up at the Pearland Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.