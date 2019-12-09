Neighbors suspend lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut in Third Ward

HOUSTON – Neighbors of a popular Third Ward eatery will suspend their lawsuit against the owners to give them a last chance to address their concerns, according to a press release from the residents’ legal counsel Monday.

The group of six neighbors brought a lawsuit against the owners of Turkey Leg Hut located at 4830 Almeda Road last month, claiming their quality of life was reduced due to congested parking conditions created by patrons of the restaurant and heavy smoke emitted from its outdoor smokers.

Initially, a district court provided temporary relief to the residents, granting a temporary injunction to prevent the restaurant from using its outdoor smokers between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night for two weeks.

In response to the lawsuit, restaurant owner Nakia Price told KPRC 2 they were “actively pursuing a resolution” to the neighbors’ complaints. The owners also maintained that they were in compliance and cooperation with city ordinances.

The owners of the Turkey Leg Hut restaurant filed and won a temporary restraining order to block the injunction during the week of Thanksgiving so that they wouldn’t run out of food during the busy holiday.

Neighbors suspended the lawsuit Thursday, to “give its owners a final chance to immediately address the public health, nuisance and regulatory issues,” a press release read. The group says they may resume legal action against the restaurant if the issues are not addressed.

The press release goes on to claim Turkey Leg Hut owners, Price and her husband Lyndell, were “given a pass” by the City of Houston.

“Earlier this year, city officials met with local residents. but have taken no enforcement action against (Turkey Leg Hut) owners, Nakia S. Price and Lyndell Price, who are prominent supporters of Mayor Sylvester Turner,” the press release read.

The group agreed to suspend litigation “to give the Turkey Leg Hut owners one last chance to get in compliance with the law and finally become good neighbors,” according to the group’s lawyer, Cris Feldman.

The neighbors hope the suspension of the litigation causes the Prices to make the most of this opportunity to comply with local laws and city health department regulations like other restaurateurs," the group wrote. "After all, the Turkey Leg Hut’s outside cooking operation is still illegal. If it stays that way, we’ll be back in court.”