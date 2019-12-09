Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe's year just keeps getting better and better.

On Monday, she was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

The award honors both her performance on the field and her efforts to fight inequality off the field.

As team USA won this year's women's world cup, Rapinoe captured both the golden boot for top scorer and the golden ball for best over-all player ... and nailed her famous pose with outstretched arms that became one of the great images in all of sports this year.

She was named FIFA's Women's world player of the year.

And the just last week, won the prestigious Ballon D'orr (bal-un-door) award as the world's best female player.

Meanwhile, the 34-year old joined her teammates in suing the u.S. Soccer federation for gender discrimination over the inequality in pay and resources between the men's and women's teams.

A trial date in that suit is set for next May, just months before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Rapinoe is just the fourth woman, and the first individual soccer player, to receive the sports illustrated sportsperson of the year award in its 66-year history.