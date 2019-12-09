A look back at Astros players’ weddings

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa and former Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez married this weekend in Punta Cana, and the Astros shortstop’s choreography is something we wished we could have experienced in real life...

Now we’re looking back at the other times Astros’ players traded their baseball bats for bow ties.

George and Charlise Springer

The couple married on January 20, 2018 in Newport Beach, CA.

Nearly three months after the Astros’ World Series win, the Springers continued the celebration on their big day with a custom cake.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

If you don’t remember, Verlander didn’t attend the Astros victory parade in 2017. Just days after being titled World Series champions, Verlander and Upton tied the knot on November 4, 2017 in Italy.

Lance and Kara McCullers

The couple married on December 19, 2015 in the their hometown of Tampa.

What Astros player’s wedding do you remember most? Let us know in the comments!