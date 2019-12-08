Gingerbread Build-Off competition draws thousands to watch epic holiday creation

HOUSTON – Houston City Hall's Hermann Square was filled with holiday cheer as thousands came to root for teams vying to win in the 11th annual Gingerbread Build-Off competition.

Those who took part, participated in an epic battle to win in many different gingerbread building category awards. In honor of the Apollo moon landing, the Gingerbread Build-Off will have a special competition category -- GINGERBREAD IN SPACE.

The American Institute of Architects Houston Chapter hosted the Saturday event, which brought 4,000 spectators to cheer on architects, engineers, designers, students and design enthusiasts and local businesses vying to take home a title. The free family-friendly event presented a large-scale battle among dozens of teams that were tasked to build using consumable materials as they compete for the coveted Grand Prix de Show.

“We are very excited to be hosting this fun competition for the 11th year,” said Rusty Bienvenue, executive director of Architecture Center Houston. “The Gingerbread Build-Off has grown to one of the biggest Houston holiday events for families, architects and architecture fans alike and it’s always nice to see the mini gingerbread creations in the Kids Construction Zone.”

There were other categories of awards including Best Architectural Icon, Tallest Standing Structure, Best Traditionally (Holiday) Themed, Best Houston-centric Themed, Most Creative Interpretation of Materials, and Public Favorite.

There were also food trucks, hot chocolate, caroling and photo opportunities with Santa.