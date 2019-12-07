Dog found locked in crate after owners abandon apartment, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities said they found a dog locked in a cate after the owners abandoned their southeast Houston apartment.

Officials said property managers notified them after they placed eviction notices on the apartment’s door.

“It looked like it hadn’t been fed in days,” said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. “It was obvious he was sitting in his own urine.”

Rosen said it appeared the dog had been left without food or water for at least three days.

The dog was seized by the Houston SPCA. A judge will decide who gets custody of the animal.

Authorities said criminal charges could be coming.