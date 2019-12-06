72ºF

HPD announces arrest of serial burglar tied to 48 cases in southwest Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HPD announced the arrest of Jose Ledzma-Sierra, who is tied to at least 48 burglaries in southwest Houston on Dec. 6, 2019. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department commanders and investigators announced the arrest of a serial burglar who targeted at least 48 businesses in southwest Houston, in a press conference Friday.

Police said Jose Ledzma-Sierra has been charged in three incidents of burglary of a building and he is believed to be tied to a total of 48 burglary cases in southwest Houston, either through surveillance video or modus operandi.

This is a developing story.

