HPD announces arrest of serial burglar tied to 48 cases in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department commanders and investigators announced the arrest of a serial burglar who targeted at least 48 businesses in southwest Houston, in a press conference Friday.
Police said Jose Ledzma-Sierra has been charged in three incidents of burglary of a building and he is believed to be tied to a total of 48 burglary cases in southwest Houston, either through surveillance video or modus operandi.
This is a developing story.
