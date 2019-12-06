Student claims she was raped at Mayde Creek High School

KATY, Texas – Katy Independent School District police confirmed Thursday they are investigating allegations that a 16-year-old girl was attacked and raped in a secluded hallway near the cafeteria at Mayde Creek High School about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22.

The girl, who is an 11th grader at the school, said the attack started when a boy she does not know by name approached her as she was about to leave school to go to lunch. She said one minute he was just talking to her and the next, he was shoving her to the ground.

“He shoved me down on the ground," said the girl, who did not want to be identified. "That’s when he took my pants off and started touching me, and then he flipped me over basically and he basically raped me.”

“This rapist needs to pay and he needs to understand, everybody needs to understand, that you just don’t go around victimizing people’s kids," said the girl’s mother, who also did not want to be identified. "You know my daughter was a virgin before this and her very first experience is rape. I’m angry. I’m beyond angry. I am in a deep, dark hole right now.”

The girl said she tried to fight her attacker off and screamed throughout the entire 30-minute attack, but no one came to help. She said no one walked through the area during the attack. She said that when the class bell rang, the attacker suddenly stopped, got up and walked away.

The girl’s mother said she has reported the incident to Katy ISD police and that the officers told her they will be reviewing the school’s surveillance cameras for photographic evidence of the attack.

She said the most shocking part is that this could happen inside the walls of her daughter’s school. She said the school should have been able to protect her daughter from this kind of attack, especially inside the building.

“When we put our kids in the hands of another, especially a school situation, we expect our kids to be safe," the girl’s mother said. "We expect our kids to come home the same way we sent them.”

Both mother and daughter said they worry this teen attacker may have done this to other young girls in the same area of the school. The girl said her attacker seemed comfortable and relaxed during the ordeal.