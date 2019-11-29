LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 40-year-old League City man has been charged with murder after police officers found his wife dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the front door of a home on Thanksgiving Day.

Dudley Bernand is accused of fatally shooting his wife Chauntelle Bernand, 42, at a residence in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbor Lane, according to a press release from the League City Police Department.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, police arrived at the home in response to information about multiple gunshots. Once officers arrived, they discovered the woman dead.

Police arrested Bernand in the home’s front yard without incident, according to John Griffith, spokesman for the LCPD.

The LCPD Criminal Investigation Division and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office are in charge of investigating the scene.

Bernard is being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond.