SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities are searching for a man who they believe was involved in the shooting of two men in Greatwood on Nov. 21.

Surveillance cameras spotted the man walking outside the Buccee’s gas station in the 1200 block of Crabb River Road. Police said the shooting suspect was wearing a red hoodie, a dark denim jacket, blue jeans and an Afro pulled back in a “man-bun” or ponytail.

The shooting happened as Sugar Land Police were responding to a report made at 10:14 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle located at the 7000 block of Hearthside Drive.

As officials arrived to the reported location, an officer witnessed several gunshots fired at a grey Nissan Altima and two men in hoodies running from the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle attempted to drive away, but was stopped near the 1400 block of Briarbend Drive.

Police said the driver and the passenger were transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Officials also said they located a large amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Police said both men survived and were later interviewed by authorities but were uncooperative.

The driver and the passenger were identified as Richmond residents, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old. Police did not release their names in a news release about the incident. Police did say the men have no connection to the Greatwood subdivision.

Officials believe an Uber driver picked up one of the shooting suspects from a gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.