2 teens arrested in beating, dragging of woman at gas station

HOUSTON - Two teens have been arrested in connection with the beating and dragging of a woman during a robbery at a northwest Houston gas station last month.

The attack was reported about 1 a.m. Sept. 23 at a Chevron at the corner of Pinemont Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said the woman was pumping gas when two males ran toward her. Police said the woman fell when she was trying to run. One of the males began demanding her keys while he punched her and dragged her through the parking lot, police said.

One of the attackers was able to wrestle the woman's keys away and then both of them jumped into her truck and fled, police said. The truck was found the next day.

According to a tweet from the Houston Police Department's robbery division, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have each been charged with robbery causing bodily injury in connection with the case.

Because the two people that have been arrested are juveniles, their names are not being released.

