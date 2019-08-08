2 people shot to death during rush hour incident on East Freeway, police say

Houston TranStar

HOUSTON - Two people were shot to death Thursday during a rush-hour incident on the East Freeway, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on I-10 near the Normandy Street exit.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said the incident was not road rage and was not random.

The shooter is not in custody.

Police said people who witnessed the shooting performed CPR on the victims.

The freeway will be closed during the investigation.

