1 person found shot to death at scene of house fire, firefighters say

HOUSTON - One person was found shot to death Thursday at the scene of a house fire in the Independence Heights neighborhood of northwest Houston, firefighters said.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. near the corner of East 35th and Arlington streets.

According to Houston firefighters, another person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A person who lives in the area reported hearing several gunshots before smelling gunpowder.

Correction: someone fired off something in house next door.. @houstonpolice 3 units and HFD responding!! pic.twitter.com/S7j50WiPPx — CONTRARIAN MARTY (@TexasLiberty15) September 5, 2019

Houston police said in a tweet that a male is dead at the scene and a female was taken to the hospital. Police said homicide detectives are heading to the scene.

A person whose family member owns the home where the fire happened said they believe someone set the home on fire to drive the woman who lives inside out of the house. Police did not immediately confirm that information.

The nature of the fire and how the person was killed are under investigation, firefighters said.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.