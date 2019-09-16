1 killed, another injured after shooting in church parking lot

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Holy Bible Baptist Church on Paris Street near Idaho Street.

Police responded to the scene after they got calls about hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

"Witnesses say they heard a number of shots," said Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department. "Nobody saw any suspects or anything right now."

When they arrived, authorities said they found two men in the parking who had been shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was transported to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities said he is in critical condition.

Police said the men are believed to in their late teens or early 20s.

Finner said the community is going to stick together as they work to solve the crime.

"We're gonna stand strong together with our community," said Finner. "Anybody that's committing violence, we're gonna hold them accountable in our city."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The shooting happened less than a mile away from where a child was injured in a drive-by shooting.

