1 dead, another injured after shooting outside bar in SE Houston

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday outside the El Botanero bar on the Gulf Freeway near College Avenue.

Police said the two men had left the bar for the night and were inside a Jeep when they were approached by another man.

Shots rang out, and when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found the two men shot inside the Jeep.

The man in the driver’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was transported to the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.

He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about what may have led up to the shooting.

“At this point, we don’t know if it was a robbery or some type of altercation,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. “Our homicide investigators are on scene. There are a few witnesses in the parking lot, we are talking with them.”

Detectives said it did not appear there had been an altercation prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.