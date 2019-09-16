1 dead after manager of Showboat Drive-In opens fire on would-be robbers, deputies say

HOCKLEY, Texas - A robbery at a drive-in theater in northwest Harris County ended with one of the suspects dead after a manager opened fire, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Showboat Drive-In Theater on FM 2920 in Hockley, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said preliminary information suggests two men sneaked into the concession stand while it was still open and waited for it to close.

They came out when they thought everyone was gone, but two managers were still upstairs and they heard rummaging, authorities said.

One of the managers went to investigate and encountered the men, authorities said.

"At least one of them had a bat and hit her a couple times," Thomas said. "That's when she pulled her gun out (and opened fire)."

One of the men was killed at the scene, the other took off running across the empty parking lot, authorities said.

Deputies tried tracking down the second person, but so far have been unable to find him, authorities said.

