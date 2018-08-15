Little boy knows Astros players' batting stances

HOUSTON - A toddler has such a love for the Houston Astros that he has picked up on the batting stances of his favorite players and mimics their actions in front of the TV with a toy plastic bat in his hand.

His father, Jon Gorman, said his son, Corey, started demonstrating this fan behavior a couple of months ago during a televised game.

“He told me ‘Daddy, look I’m Gattis,” Gorman said of his child demonstrating the dynamics of Evan Gattis at the plate.

Throughout the summer, the child started imitating the actions of other favorite players including Jose Altuve, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman and others.

Gorman admits he’s a big Astros fan, and has figurines of players in his office, but did not introduce the batting stances to his son. He said Corey just started to absorb the game in front of the TV when he was still in a bouncer.

The parents recently videotaped their son demonstrating the players’ batting stances while he wore pajamas and held a plastic toy bat.

The video is going viral on social media.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.