LIST: Tropical Depression Imelda evacuation shelters in greater Houston region

Here’s a list of emergency shelters in the greater Houston region open to assist those affected by Tropical Depression Imelda:
Harris County
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070
- Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
- Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076
- Sheldon Elementary School, 17203 Hall Shepperd Rd, Houston, TX 77049
- St. James Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd, Spring, TX 77373
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
- Humble First Assembly of God, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
- Harvest Time Church, 17770 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77060
- Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345
- Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016
- Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091
Chambers County
-
White Park Community Center, 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX 77514
Montgomery County
- East Montgomery County Senior Center, 21679 McCleskey Rd, New Caney, TX 77357
- Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
- Wildwood United Methodist Church, 8911 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354
Jefferson County
- First Baptist Church, 25304 TX-124, Hamshire, TX 77622
- Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Grace Community Baptist Church, 22044 Burrell-Wingate Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
Orange County
-
Orange County Convention and Expo Center, 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX 77630
We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
