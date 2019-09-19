LIST: Tropical Depression Imelda evacuation shelters in greater Houston region

Here’s a list of emergency shelters in the greater Houston region open to assist those affected by Tropical Depression Imelda:

Harris County

St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076

Sheldon Elementary School, 17203 Hall Shepperd Rd, Houston, TX 77049

Rd, Houston, TX 77049 St. James Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd, Spring, TX 77373

St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

Humble First Assembly of God, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

Harvest Time Church, 17770 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345

Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016

Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091

Chambers County

Montgomery County

East Montgomery County Senior Center, 21679 McCleskey Rd, New Caney , TX 77357

Rd, New , TX 77357 Sts . Simon And Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381

. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Wildwood United Methodist Church, 8911 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Jefferson County

First Baptist Church, 25304 TX-124, Hamshire , TX 77622

, TX 77622 Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Grace Community Baptist Church, 22044 Burrell-Wingate Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Orange County

Orange County Convention and Expo Center, 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX 77630

We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.



