LIST: Tropical Depression Imelda evacuation shelters in greater Houston region

By Briana Zamora-Nipper - Community Associate Producer
KPRC

The Houston Fire Department conducts a water rescue.

Here’s a list of emergency shelters in the greater Houston region open to assist those affected by Tropical Depression Imelda:

Harris County

  • St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070
  • Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
  • Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076
  • Sheldon Elementary School, 17203 Hall Shepperd Rd, Houston, TX 77049
  • St. James Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd, Spring, TX 77373
  • St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
  • Humble First Assembly of God, 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
  • Harvest Time Church, 17770 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77060
  • Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345
  • Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016
  • Acres Homes Multi Service Center, 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091

Chambers County

Montgomery County

  • East Montgomery County Senior Center, 21679 McCleskey Rd, New Caney, TX 77357
  • Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
  • Wildwood United Methodist Church, 8911 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Jefferson County

  • First Baptist Church, 25304 TX-124, Hamshire, TX 77622
  • Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701
  • Grace Community Baptist Church, 22044 Burrell-Wingate Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Orange County

  • Orange County Convention and Expo Center, 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX 77630

We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
 

