Lingerie-clad League City baristas offer new twist on coffee shops

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A new League City coffee shop is serving up lattes with a side of lingerie.

VIDEO: Lingerie baristas in League City

Double Cups Coffee opened Monday after brewing up controversy for weeks on social media.

The "bikini baristas" wear two piece swim suits or bras and panties as they make mochas.

It's not a new concept, but it is a first for this area.

"We just want to bring something fresh new ideas to the coffee scene," said co-owner Juan Martinez.

The fresh idea causing a firestorm on some of League City's biggest Facebook groups.

One woman commented, "It's just sad that this is the new normal for women/teenage girls to work in.... If your coffee, food or product is good you don't need your employees to wear lingerie/revealing clothes ... just my opinion!"

Another said "...It’s kind of pathetic the creativity for new businesses have resorted to sexual exploitation just to earn a buck! #bringbackclass."

One of the shop's new bikini baristas said she doesn't see it that way.

"I'm definitely not being used, my bills are being paid, that's all that matters, right?" said Morticia Valentine.

The bikini baristas are paid $15 an hour. Valentine said she made $70 in tips in just her first few hours at work Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.